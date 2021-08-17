'Never Mess With Indians After Aug 15': Wasim Jaffer Trolls Team England Post India's Win

Former Test Opener Wasim Jaffer has taken a subtle jibe at the England cricket team after Team India scripted a historic win in the second Test match at Lord's on Monday. The Indian team registered a mammoth 151-run win to draw first blood in the five-match series.

England vs India: Wasim Jaffer warns hosts after famous win in Lord's Test

After Virat Kohli & Co.'s stupendous performance in the Lord's Test match, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and posted two images of Team India's celebrations. However, the first image stood out from the rest. In that image, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen having an argument with England Stumper Jos Buttler as Skipper Joe Root looked on.

The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner came forward with a caption that read thus, "If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August."

If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August😎 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IuhvBORNMU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

India won this iconic Test match on August 16, i.e., a day after its Independence Day and therefore, Wasim Jaffer used the term 'after 15th August'.

Even the passionate netizens came forward and had a gala time on social media as well.

Whenever you mess with team India you get a good reply back. YuvrJ Singh alone was enough to demolish English team 😂. Now we have many more. Be careful before arguing with India be very careful. pic.twitter.com/fxd9M8K5Ld — NEAL s SIDHU (@nealx28) August 17, 2021

“Remember, I’m the lord in lords” pic.twitter.com/H717nmyBSE — Mahesh PK Fan (@MaheshM18869270) August 16, 2021

England vs India: Hosts lose the plot on Day 5

Day 5 began on a horrendous note for India as they lost their last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant when he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson early on. However, the tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped the visitors stage a remarkable comeback despite the English bowlers resorting to bouncer barrage.

Shami scored a vital half-century (56*) and Bumrah played a great supporting knock of 34*. The duo added an unbeaten 89 run-stand for the ninth wicket before Kohli declared the Indian innings thereby setting the hosts a stiff target of 272 runs.

England in return were reduced to 1/2 as both their openers were dismissed within the first two overs. The onus was on Skipper Joe Root to save the Test match for his team and he tried his level best to keep England in the contest but that was not to be as he was dismissed for 33 when Bumrah an induced an outside edge from his bat with his opposite number Virat Kohli completing a simple catch at first slip.

Wicket-Keeper Batsman Jos Buttler then scored a vital 25 but found no support from the middle and lower order as the Indian bowler proved to be too good for them. In the end, Mohammed Siraj castled the number 11 batsman James Anderson as England were skittled for just 120 with more than eight overs left in the day's play.