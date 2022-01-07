Last Updated:

'Never Seen Anything Like That': Shane Warne Responds To Tendulkar's Suggestion On New Law

England's Ben Stokes' was lucky to continue batting despite the ball hitting the stumps during the Australia vs England 4th Test as the bails didn't fall.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Shane Warne

Image: @sachin_rt/Twitter/PTI


Legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne responded to Sachin Tendulkar's hilarious reaction where he suggested a new law after England all-rounder Ben Stokes' was lucky to continue despite the ball hitting the stumps during the Australia vs England fourth Ashes 2021 Test in Sydney. 

In a bizarre incident that occurred in the 31st over of England's first innings, Stokes was hit on the top of his off-stump by Camaron Green but he received another chance at the crease after replays showed the delivery failing to cause the bails to fall off. 

"Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! @shanewarne" Sachin Tweeted, tagging Warne and asking him for his opinion on if a new law should be brought.

READ | IPL 2022: How much is left with each franchise? List of players retained by 8 teams

Shane Warne, too, took to Twitter to react to the incident and said he was surprised that a delivery at 142 kph did not knock the bails off. "Interesting point & one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion & come back to you. Never seen anything like that today - Greene’s delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard !!!!! (sic)" Warne wrote in response to Tendulkar's tweet. 

READ | Ashes: Steve Smith 'leaves' netizens in splits with unorthodox postures at crease; Watch

Australia vs England: Stuart Broad pick of bowlers

The Australians are 3-0 up in the Ashes, with the 4th Test currently underway. The Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first and declared after putting a commanding total of 416/8. Steve Smith anchored the innings with a well-played 67 but it was Usman Khawaja who was making a comeback into the Australian Test side leading the show with 137 runs. For the bowling side, Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers picking up a 5'fer (101-5).

READ | Sachin Tendulkar suggests interesting law after bizarre Ben Stokes incident in Ashes

In return, England finished Day 3 on 258/7 and is currently trailing by 158 runs. Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch and is currently batting at 103 while Ben Stokes scored 66 followed by a quick cameo of 39 from Mark Wood helping England recover from 36/4 as their top order once again failed to impress. 

(Image: @sachin_rt/Twitter/PTI)

READ | Australia PM Scott Morrison turns commentator in Ashes despite Novak Djokovic controversy
Tags: Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar, Ashes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com