'Never Seen Anything Like That': Shane Warne Responds To Tendulkar's Suggestion On New Law

Legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne responded to Sachin Tendulkar's hilarious reaction where he suggested a new law after England all-rounder Ben Stokes' was lucky to continue despite the ball hitting the stumps during the Australia vs England fourth Ashes 2021 Test in Sydney.

In a bizarre incident that occurred in the 31st over of England's first innings, Stokes was hit on the top of his off-stump by Camaron Green but he received another chance at the crease after replays showed the delivery failing to cause the bails to fall off.

"Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! @shanewarne" Sachin Tweeted, tagging Warne and asking him for his opinion on if a new law should be brought.

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

Shane Warne, too, took to Twitter to react to the incident and said he was surprised that a delivery at 142 kph did not knock the bails off. "Interesting point & one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion & come back to you. Never seen anything like that today - Greene’s delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard !!!!! (sic)" Warne wrote in response to Tendulkar's tweet.

Australia vs England: Stuart Broad pick of bowlers

The Australians are 3-0 up in the Ashes, with the 4th Test currently underway. The Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first and declared after putting a commanding total of 416/8. Steve Smith anchored the innings with a well-played 67 but it was Usman Khawaja who was making a comeback into the Australian Test side leading the show with 137 runs. For the bowling side, Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers picking up a 5'fer (101-5).

In return, England finished Day 3 on 258/7 and is currently trailing by 158 runs. Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch and is currently batting at 103 while Ben Stokes scored 66 followed by a quick cameo of 39 from Mark Wood helping England recover from 36/4 as their top order once again failed to impress.

(Image: @sachin_rt/Twitter/PTI)