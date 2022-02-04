'Never Short On Efforts': Ajinkya Rahane's Gym Picture Becomes Big Hit Among Cricket Fans

Indian cricketer and former vice-captain of the national Test squad, Ajinkya Rahane took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and shared a picture of him working out at the gym. Rahane is currently gearing up to play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022 tournament, which commences on February 10. Rahane will represent Mumbai in the Indian domestic red-ball tournament before joining the Indian Test squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka slated to happen in March.

Meanwhile, uploading the picture on Instagram, Rahane captioned the image saying, “Never short on efforts”. Cricket enthusiasts on the photo-sharing platform were enthralled to see Rahane sweating it out at the gym before plying his trade for Mumbai. Fans praised the Indian cricketer for his hard work while also wishing him the best for returning to form.

Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram post-

How did the fans react?

Ajinkya Rahane's poor form made him lose out on Vice captaincy

Rahane was the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for a long-time and is most remembered for leading a young Indian side to a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in early 2021. He led India in the first Test against New Zealand in November 2021 and was later removed from the vice-captain’s position ahead of India’s tour of South Africa last year. He showed glimpses of returning back to his prime by scoring a total of 136 runs in the three Tests against the Proteas, which included the highest knock of 58 runs.

Sourav Ganguly on Rahane's participation in the Test series against Sri Lanka

While the Indian team management has been vocal about giving Rahane the time and space to improve his game, the Ranji Trophy 2022 will provide him with the much-needed match practice before he represents India against Sri Lanka in March. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly shed his thoughts on Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara playing the domestic tournament during a recent interview with PTI. Speaking about the duo’s selection for the Test series, Ganguly said, “What I meant was that they will play Ranji Trophy as it starts before the Sri Lanka series. After that, the selectors will take a call. Ranji Trophy Elite group starts in the third week of February and Sri Lanka Tests are in March. It will completely be the call of the selection committee and whatever they decide”.

(Instagram Image: @ajinkyarahane)