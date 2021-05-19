'Never Thought Of Taking Virat Kohli's Wicket': Harpreet Brar Recalls Dismissing RCB Trio

The inception of the Indian Premier League has made it easier for the Indian cricket board to identify new talents who can represent Team India in the future. Similarly, the IPL 2021 has also highlighted many talents, however, Punjab Kings left arm-spinner Harpreet Brar rose to fame in his match in this year's IPL when he dismissed the 'Big 3' of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and played a major role in sealing victory against Kohli & Co. Harpreet Brar in his first match of IPL 2021 had dismissed skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Harpreet Brar recalled the night when he dismissed Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers. Harpreet Brar shared how he decoded the pattern of Virat Kohli who was using his feat on every first ball of his over. During the RCB vs PBKS clash when the 25-year-old left-arm spinner came on to bowl, Virat Kohli launched his first ball for a straight six. On the first ball of Brar's next over, Kohli again used his feet to hit him over extra cover for four. However, in the next over when Kohli tried to use his feet, he missed the ball and was clean bowled by Brar.

"I told myself if Virat Kohli is on strike for the next over, I have to be extra careful. I didn't want to concede another boundary on the first ball," said Harpreet Brar.

Never thought of taking Virat Kohli's wicket- Harpreet Brar

Brar added that Virat Kohli's wicket filled him with confidence and therefore he started using his body more and the next ball he dismissed all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. On the first ball of his fourth over, Brar dismissed AB de Villiers too.

"I had only thought of taking one wicket. I never thought of taking Virat Kohli's wicket, or AB de Villiers', or Maxwell's," added Brar.

Harpreet Brar also revealed that it was only after the match he actually realised that there were three main-wickets. "It was only after the game, when I was sitting alone in my room, that I realised that there were three main wickets and I got all three of them. As they say, when God gives, he gives in abundance. You need to keep working hard and have patience," added the PBKS' spinner.

Harpreet Brar Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Wicket Stands Out

During the post-match interview, Harpreet Brar had termed Virat Kohli's special. The emerging spinner said that he did not enjoy being taken to the cleaners by Kohli but, was confident that a bowler always gets a second chance to make a comeback and that is exactly what the thought process was which worked extremely well in his favor. "My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji's wicket and that was very special", he said.

(Image Credits: IPL)