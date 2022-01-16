'Never Thought You'd Be Our Captain And I...': Read Ishant Sharma's Tribute To Virat Kohli

On Saturday, in a decision that took the cricket world by storm, Virat Kohli decided to step down as captain of the Indian Test team after seven years at the helm. He was India's most successful Test skipper ever having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches. Following Kohli's announcement, his teammate and pacer Ishant Sharma has written a heartfelt and thorough message for his former skipper.

"Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain and I'll play 100 test matches for India. All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well," Ishant Sharma tweeted.

Ishant also recalled a conversation with Kohli where the former Test skipper told him about his desire to win an overseas series. And then how they went to Australia and defeated them at their home. He also recalled the England series loss and how it brought together everyone as a team.

"I still remember back in 2017 in South Africa, where you told me it's high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn't win the 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia and beat them in Australia. In England 2017-18 series, we lost, but we know as a team how close we came," said Ishant in a tweet. "So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us," he added.

Virat Kohli steps down from all formats as skipper

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kolhi would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown and till Kohli himself speaks about it, everyone can just speculate on reasons. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches.

Image: BCCI