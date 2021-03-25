New CSK Jersey Paying Tribute To Indian Army Impresses Suresh Raina

Indian Premier League 2021 countdown has begun as the tournament is all set to begin from April 9. With this, various IPL teams are coming with their new redesigned logo and jersey. Joining the list of teams who introduced new jerseys, CSK skipper MS Dhoni unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2021.

CSK's new-look jersey features a camouflage design on the shoulders as a tribute to India’s armed forces. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan in his statement said, "It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service. They are the true heroes."

This step by the CSK impressed India's former all-rounder Suresh Raina. Suresh Raina who also plays for CSK appreciated the effort taken by the franchise. Raina also praised skipper MS Dhoni for this 'lovely gesture' and expressed his excitement to wear the new CSK jersey.

Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote:

What a lovely gesture by @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni to honour the invaluable services of our army officials. So looking forward to wear this jersey & play with all my heart.#Yellove #WhistlePodu https://t.co/L9o34jMGOr — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) March 24, 2021

Other IPL teams with new jersey

Before the Chennai Super Kings, many teams have already introduced their new jersey. First, Punjab team owners during the IPL 2021 auction had revealed that Kings XI Punjab will be renamed as Punjab Kings. The management also introduced the team's new logo and new jersey. After that teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are also on the list of introducing new jerseys for the IPL 2021.

After relocating the IPL to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is going to be held in India again. The season is slated to kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. All the matches will take place at five venues i.e. Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29th.

(Image Credits: ChennaiIPL/Twitter/PTI)