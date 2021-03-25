Last Updated:

New CSK Jersey Paying Tribute To Indian Army Impresses Suresh Raina

CSK skipper MS Dhoni unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2021, it features a camouflage design on the shoulders as a tribute to the Indian armed forces

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
ChennaiIPL/Twitter/PTI

Indian Premier League 2021 countdown has begun as the tournament is all set to begin from April 9. With this, various IPL teams are coming with their new redesigned logo and jersey. Joining the list of teams who introduced new jerseys, CSK skipper MS Dhoni unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2021. 

READ | Robin Uthappa opens up on MS Dhoni's role for his inclusion in the CSK set-up for IPL 2021

CSK's new-look jersey features a camouflage design on the shoulders as a tribute to India’s armed forces. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders.

READ | MS Dhoni's CSK have one important question for Rahul Dravid ahead of training for IPL 2021

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan in his statement said, "It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service. They are the true heroes."

READ | Dhoni unveils CSK's redesigned IPL 2021 kit, pays special tribute to Indian armed forces

This step by the CSK impressed India's former all-rounder Suresh Raina. Suresh Raina who also plays for CSK appreciated the effort taken by the franchise. Raina also praised skipper MS Dhoni for this 'lovely gesture' and expressed his excitement to wear the new CSK jersey. 

READ | Robin Uthappa reveals big KKR fallout story, decodes reason for CSK being more successful

Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote: 

READ | Ravindra Jadeja's comical reply highlights MS Dhoni launching CSK jersey, fans go berserk

Other IPL teams with new jersey

Before the Chennai Super Kings, many teams have already introduced their new jersey. First, Punjab team owners during the IPL 2021 auction had revealed that Kings XI Punjab will be renamed as Punjab Kings. The management also introduced the team's new logo and new jersey. After that teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are also on the list of introducing new jerseys for the IPL 2021. 

After relocating the IPL to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is going to be held in India again. The season is slated to kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with  Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. All the matches will take place at five venues i.e. Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29th.

(Image Credits: ChennaiIPL/Twitter/PTI)

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND