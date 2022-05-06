Ben Stokes' Carnage: New ENG Test Skipper Smashes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, And 4 In One Over; WATCH

England’s newly appointed Test captain Ben Stokes found himself in the headlines on Friday for smashing 34 runs in a single over during a County Championship Division Two match. Stokes scored a total of 161 runs in 88 balls for Durham on Day 2 of their match against Worcestershire.

In the 117th over of Durham’s first innings, the England all-rounder hit five consecutive sixes off Josh Baker before ending the over with another four, and also completed a 64-ball century.

The video of Stokes’ whirlwind innings was shared on the social media by the official Twitter handle of County Championship with the caption, “6,6,6,6,6,4 What. An. Over. 34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century”. After reaching his century, the England Test skipper further added 61 runs in the next 23 balls, before getting dismissed by Worcestershire’s Brett D’Oliveira. However, Stokes became the talking point of the county game for hitting 17 sixes and 8 fours in his knock.

Watch the whirlwind over by Ben Stokes:

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣



What. An. Over.



34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

What else happened on Day 2 of the Durham vs Worcestershire match?

Alongside Stokes, David Bedingham scored 135 runs in 175 balls as both batters added 220 runs for the fifth wicket. Durham found themselves at 580/5 in 126.5 overs after Stokes was dismissed and the team declared the innings a few overs later. Earlier in the innings, opener Sean Dickson scored 104 runs in 184 balls, while Keegan Peterssen hit 50 runs in 118 balls. Meanwhile, skipper Scott Borthwick also hit 89 runs in 144 balls.

Stokes was announced as the new Test captain of the England cricket team, following the resignation of Joe Root. Stokes became the 81st Test captain of England and is expected to take the squad towards glory in Test cricket again.

England suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 earlier this year. Root received heavy criticism for his captaincy following the Ashes loss and Stokes was touted as his successor. Stokes has hit 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89 while also taking 174 wickets with the ball.

Image: AP/@CountyChamp