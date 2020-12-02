New Zealand A Vs West Indies A Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

New Zealand A will face West Indies A in the 1st Unofficial Test match on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Bay Oval Ground in Tauranga at 4:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ A vs WI A live streaming info, NZ A vs WI A live in India and where to catch the NZ A vs WI A live scores.

NZ A vs WI A live streaming: New Zealand A vs West Indies A Test info and preview

Coming into this match, NZ A have had a good preparation for themselves having played a couple of warm-up matches against senior West Indies side couple of day back. With home side well versed with conditions and some of the batsmen looking in fine touch, they will certainly look to dominate WI A bowling attack.

New Zealand A will face @windiescricket A at Bay Oval in Tauranga and @TheRealPCB at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. #NZAvWIA #NZAvPAK https://t.co/coDalZtM5k — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2020

WI A meanwhile are having a handful of players who have been part of the warm-up match and so their experience and contribution will be crucial for the team to win the test match. An exciting contest is on cards for fans with both teams having some fine players in their side. It will be interesting to see as to who will stamp their authority in the match.

NZ A vs WI A squads

NZ A squad: Glenn Phillips, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman,Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Scott Kuggeleijn,Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi.

WI A Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Joshua da Silva, Shayne Moseley, Preston McSween.

New Zealand A vs West Indies A Test: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there ill be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is expected to stay away during the match. The humidity forecast is at 41% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match, fans will get a chance to witness entire match.

New Zealand A vs West Indies A Test: Pitch report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be a batsman-friendly surface and so the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up good total as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. With the pitch being batting-friendly, batters from both teams will enjoy batting on the surface.

NZ A vs WI A live streaming: NZ A vs WI A live in India and NZ A vs WI A live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India and there is no exact live streaming details on the 1st unofficial test. However, fans who wish to catch NZ A vs WI A live in India can log on to official YouTube channel of New Zealand Cricket to check live streaming. For NZ A vs WI A live scores, fans can visit New Zealand Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Black Caps / Twitter

