New Zealand A Vs West Indies Test Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand A team will go up against the West Indies side in second New Zealand A vs West Indies Test before West Indies began their tour of New Zealand from Friday. The NZ A vs WI second warm-up match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, on November 26. Here are the NZ A vs WI live streaming details, how to watch NZ A vs WI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

NZ A vs WI live streaming: NZ A vs WI match preview

Both the teams faced each other couple of days back and the match ended in a draw. Batters from both teams batted really well but in terms of bowling, the West Indies pacers found it hard to get wickets, while NZ A bowlers were effective bowling on the surface. The match also saw one centurion each from both the teams.

The #MenInMaroon test team are still hard at work in beautiful Queenstown! They begin their second warmup match on Thursday versus New Zealand A! #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ZJVCQ5uwVt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 24, 2020

For NZ A, it was Rachin Ravindra who scored 112 in the first innings, while Darren Bravo scored a fine 135 runs for West Indies in their first innings. Both teams will look to go for a win in this match, while fans could be treated to yet another exciting contest between bat and ball.

New Zealand A vs West Indies Test: Weather report

Coming to the weather conditions for Day 1, it will be cloudy with very little chances of rainfall. The conditions are likely to remain the same during the entire day. The temperature is predicted to be at 17-21°C and humidity and cloud cover at 49%. With very little chances of rain, fans could be in for a great match.

New Zealand A vs West Indies Test: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip is expected to play equally in favour of batsmen and bowlers. If the rain stays away in the early part of the match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs.

NZ A vs WI live streaming details

The New Zealand A vs West Indies practice Test match will not be televised in India. There is a possibility that the NZ A vs WI live streaming might be available on New Zealand cricket's official YouTube channel. The NZ A vs WI live scores and match updates will be available on the New Zealand cricket social media pages and website and the West Indies cricket team's social media and website.

NZ A vs WI squads

NZ A squad: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Joe Carter

WI squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Da Silva

Image: Black Caps / Twitter

