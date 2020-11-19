New Zealand A Vs West Indies Test Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The New Zealand A team will go up against the West Indies national squad in a practice Test match ahead of the West Indies' tour of New Zealand beginning next week. The NZ A vs WI match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, on November 20. Here are the NZ A vs WI live streaming details, how to watch NZ A vs WI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand A training in @PureQueenstown ahead of the first match of the @windiescricket Tour. The first of two red ball games between NZ A and the West Indies in Queenstown starts tomorrow at John Davies Oval. #NZAvWI pic.twitter.com/r7HmNBPmSX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2020

New Zealand A vs West Indies Test: Match Preview

In preparation for the West Indies tour of New Zealand beginning on November 27, the visitors will go up against the New Zealand A team in a practice match starting on Friday. This marks the West Indies cricket team's second international tour since the resumption of cricket worldwide. The Windies had their first tour against England in July where they played three Tests. The series ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

Their tour of New Zealand is more extensive and will consist of three T20Is and two Tests. With many players from the two teams returning from the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE, the rosters for this practice match will consist of mostly domestic players for the home side and many big names missing from the visiting team as well.

NZ A vs WI live streaming details

The New Zealand A vs West Indies practice Test match will not be televised in India. There is a possibility that the NZ A vs WI live streaming may be available on New Zealand cricket's official YouTube channel. The NZ A vs WI live scores and match updates will be available on the New Zealand cricket social media pages and website and the West Indies cricket team's social media and website.

New Zealand A vs West Indies Test: pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather for Day 1 of the New Zealand A vs West Indies practice Test match will be pleasant and cloudy with very little chances of rainfall. There is only a 7% chance of rain during the game, with heavy showers predicted at the end of the day. While this may affect the pitch for day 2, it should have no bearing on gameplay on Friday.

The temperature is predicted to be at 14°C and humidity and cloud cover at 60% and 92% respectively. The pitch at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown is expected to play equally in favour of batsmen and bowlers.

