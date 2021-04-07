New Zealand Announce 20-man Squad For ICC World Test Championship Final Against India

Setting eyes on the World Test Championship finale, New Zealand has named a 20-man power-packed squad to face India in the marquee event. Led by Kane Williamson, the squad includes three uncapped players - Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy - to face India in the finale set to be played in June later this year. The same squad will also tour England, the Blackcaps have confirmed.

While the batting department will be led by the skipper himself along with Tom Blundell and veteran Ross Taylor. BJ Watling will be expected to assume the duties with the glove with Tom Latham and Daryll Mitchell sharing the responsibilities with the bat. Devon Conway's fiery knocks in the recent T20 series against Pakistan has earned him a well-deserved call up for the prestigious match. Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme have also been named in the squad for the World Test Championship finale.

The pace department includes the likes of Trent Boult and in-form Neil Wagner along with veteran Tim Southee. Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner have been included in the squad to boost the spin department.

New Zealand full squad for WTC final

Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young

Squad News | @cricketwgtninc 21-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and @OtagoVolts swing-bowler Jacob Duffy have earned their maiden call-ups to the BLACKCAPS Test squad for the upcoming tour of England.



Details | https://t.co/X40v0AejeL #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/G9YNTn9Xnn — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 7, 2021

The squad will then be trimmed to 15 for the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on June 18, as per ICC regulations. If selected to play, Ravindra would be the youngest BLACKCAPS Test player since Ish Sodhi debuted at 20 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2013.

India to face New Zealand in WTC final

India will play the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton's Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22. Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord's but Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams. India qualified for the marquee clash after beating England 3-1 in a just-concluded Test series. Southampton, with its slowish track, puts India on even keel with New Zealand as spinners will come into the game at the venue.

