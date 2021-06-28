New Zealand Coach Admits Crying After WTC Final Win, Claims 'We Have Best Pace Attack'

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has said the recent win over India in the World Test Championship final shows that the Kiwi fast-bowling attack is the best in the world. Jurgensen, while speaking to stuff.co.nz, said the performances by the Kiwi pacers against India in the one-off Test confirmed that New Zealand currently has the best bowling attack in the longest format of the game. Jurgensen said those performances in the WTC final reinforced what he'd always believed about the Blackcaps' pace battery.

'I have cried a lot since the win'

Jurgensen praised all four pacers who were part of the WTC final XI, including Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner. The former Australian cricketer said all four bowlers were absolutely brilliant with their plans in terms of what they wanted to execute on the field. Jurgensen said the variety in their pace attack with seam, swing, and bounce made them a constant pain in the neck for the opposition. When asked if he got emotional after the win, Jurgensen said he has already cried a couple of times since the victory, adding "It is my greatest coaching achievement".

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The Kiwi side led by Kane Williamson played superior cricket compared to their Indian counterparts, which assured their victory on Day 6 of the one-off Test. New Zealand pacers bowled out the prolific Indian batting line-up twice in the match to help their side secure a win. Kyle Jamieson topped the charts in terms of most individual wickets in the match as he picked up a total of 7 wickets in two innings, dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli twice. Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match in the WTC final.

New Zealand is now the world's number one ranked Test side. The team has snatched the Test mace from India following the latter's five consecutive wins since 2015.

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)

