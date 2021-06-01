New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Confirms Unavailability Of Trent Boult For England Series

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult will not be available for selection in the two-match Test series against England.

Stead, while speaking to the media, said Boult will arrive in the United Kingdom on Friday, June 4, and the priority for the side would be to make sure he is fit to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The Black Caps coach added that Boult has had a week of bowling practice back in New Zealand after having spent a fair amount of time in isolation.

Boult will play in WTC final

Stead, while interacting with the press ahead of New Zealand's first Test match against England, said Boult will likely be unavailable for selection in the two-match series against England and will only be playing against India in the WTC final. Boult was flown directly to New Zealand after the postponement of IPL 2021 earlier last month. The rest of the IPL Kiwi crew left for the United Kingdom to join the team ahead of their two Test matches against England.

The Kiwis travelled to London on May 29, where they will be facing England in their first Test match before moving to Edgbaston for the final game. After the completion of the two-match Test on June 14, New Zealand players will be transferred to the World Test Championship bio-bubble in Southampton the same day. The one-off Test match against India will begin on June 18 and is expected to last until June 22, with one reserve day in case of bad weather.

New Zealand squad for England tour: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

