New Zealand Coach Says Shortened IPL Advantage For India, Calls Them 'worthy Finalists'

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is not sure if getting to play a two-match Test series against England ahead of the World Test Championship final is an advantage or disadvantage for the Kiwis. When asked about the Test series ahead of the WTC final, Stead said he is not sure whether it is an advantage or a disadvantage, adding "but it's nice that we have managed to get over here and play some cricket". However, Stead suggested that shortened IPL is definitely an advantage for India because it has given players some extra time to freshen up ahead of the much-awaited ICC event.

"I am not sure if it is an advantage or disadvantage really, it is nice that we have managed to get over here and play some cricket. I guess the advantage for India is that IPL being shortened, or people would still be playing from the Indian team. So it is a little bit of a different situation for us. No doubt, as a coach, I am pleased that we had some time here and had a couple of test cricket. I think it is good for us in getting ready for this Test match," Stead said in a virtual press conference.

'Worthy finalists'

Calling India a "worthy finalist", Stead said the Blackcaps are aware of the strength of the Virat Kohli-led side and are really looking forward to the one-off Test, starting June 18. Team India is already in Southampton, where the Kiwis arrived on Monday after the completion of their two-match Test series against England. The Kiwis have entered the WTC final bio-secure bubble, which will remain active until at least June 22, assuming the match to last for five days.

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

India Squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (backup WK).

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

