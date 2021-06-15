New Zealand Confirms 15-member Squad For WTC Final, Patel Included As Specialist Spinner

Team New Zealand has announced their 15-member squad for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, starting June 18. Blackcaps on Tuesday announced their squad for the much-anticipated ICC event of the year, which will be fought between the top two Test teams in the world for a grueling five-day period. New Zealand coach Gary Stead has confirmed that five players from the original 20-member team for the England series have been dropped from the WTC final squad.

Ajaz Patel chosen as specialist spinner

Stead said Rachin Ravindra, Doug Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, and Mitchell Santner are the five players who have been dropped from the original 20-member squad for the Test series against England. Stead announced that Ajaz Patel has been chosen as a specialist spinner for the WTC final, while Colin deGrandhomme will retain his all-rounder's spot. Tom Blundell and Will Young have been included in the squad as backup wicket-keeper and specialist batting cover respectively.

"There’s had to be some tough calls with Mitchell and Daryl victims of the fierce competition we currently have for places in the Test side. We’ve gone with Ajaz as our specialist spinner after an impressive outing at Edgbaston and we believe he could be a factor at the Ageas Bowl. Colin’s been an integral member of our Test set-up for many years and it was great to see him return at Lord’s after a long injury lay-off. Kane and BJ have certainly benefitted from their week of rest and rehabilitation and we expect them to be fit and available for the final," Stead was quoted as saying by nzc.nz.

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final is scheduled to take place at Ageas Bowl Stadium between June 18 and June 22. Both teams have arrived in Southampton for the first-ever WTC final. The Kiwis entered the WTC final bio-bubble on Monday after they returned from Edgbaston following the completion of their second Test match against England.

Image: NZC/Website

