New Zealand Cricket Great Chris Cairns Paralysed After Life-saving Surgery

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns road to recovery from a major health issue will take longer following his return to his residence in Canberra. Cairns was earlier admitted to a hospital in Sydney after suffering from Aortic dissection at his home due to which he had to undergo multiple operations before being placed on life support. The news about Chris Cairns being hospitalised sent shockwaves around the cricket fraternity.

Chris Cairns road to recovery

In the latest update regarding Chris Cairns health New Zealand publication stuff.co.nz has reported that Chris Cairns faces a long road to recovery, with paralysis in his legs after suffering a stroke in his spine. The report states that a statement was issued by Cairns’ lawyer Aaron Lloyd on Friday confirmed the latest on his condition. He said, “During the life-saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs. As a result, he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia".

His statement further said ”Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time. They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected. Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery. We will update everyone when there is more news, but that is likely to be some time away.” Earlier Chris Cairns family in their message had thanked the world for their support and said that no further update will be made available regarding the condition to keep things private and have asked people to respect the privacy.

Chris Cairns cricket career

Cairns, who captained New Zealand in the 50-over format and is one of only eight all-rounders in the world to reach a double in Test cricket, which is 200 wickets and 3,000 runs. Cairns is the third-fastest cricketer in the world to reach his Test double of 200 wickets and 3,000 runs in 58 Tests, only behind Ian Botham and Kapil Dev (50 Tests). Cairns has played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He has 3,320 runs in the longest format and 4,950 in ODI cricket, including 218 and 201 wickets, respectively.

In the later stage of his career, Cairns was caught up in a match-fixing scandal while playing in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League. He was captain of Chandigarh Lions in the short-lived league and was accused of fixing games. Cairns rejected all the claims and was later acquitted of all charges. The cricketer was Later on embroiled in a court dispute with Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, who accused him of rigging matches in 2008. Cairns filed and won legal accusations against Modi. However, due to financial difficulties, Cairns was forced to scrub bus shelters after waging back-to-back court fights in the closing stages of his career.