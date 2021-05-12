New Zealand Cricket Schedule 2021: Kane Williamson & Co.'s Commitments From June-December

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are all set to feature in a number of exciting cricketing encounters in 2021. After having contested against teams like Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh earlier this year, the Kiwis are all set to contest in a number of more high-profile matches in the calendar year. New Zealand's biggest assignment this year undoubtedly is their clash against India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Here we share more details regarding the New Zealand cricket schedule 2021.

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League, the New Zealand cricketers will shift their focus on their upcoming international assignments. The players will be gearing up for a busy year ahead. The two ICC 2019 World Cup finalists, New Zealand and England will lock horns in two Test matches ahead of the World Test Championship Final. They are then scheduled to tour Pakistan prior to this year's ICC World T20. They will finish the year by hosting Bangladesh in the month of December. It effectively means that New Zealand's top players will not be able for the IPL 2021 whether it is held in September or post the T20 World Cup.

A brief look at New Zealand cricket schedule 2021

June: New Zealand Tour of England - 2 Tests

June: ICC World Test Championship Final vs India

September-October: New Zealand tour of Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

December-January: Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand - 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

England vs New Zealand 2021

Kane Williamson and co. will be next seen in action in June. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Kiwis have announced their squad for their all-important fixture against India. Here is the New Zealand squad for WTC Final -

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Wicket-keeper BJ Watling has announced he will hang up the gloves after @Blackcaps' upcoming tour of England and the #WTC21 final.https://t.co/3qjz2Qw7Lz — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2021

