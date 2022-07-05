New Zealand Cricket Strikes Landmark Deal Of Equal Pay, But Men's Team May Still Earn More

In a groundbreaking development on Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that the men’s and women’s national teams of New Zealand will receive equal pay for representing the country. At the same time, the top-tier domestic matches in New Zealand will also ensure equal pay. A five-year agreement has been struck between the NZC, the six Major Associations, and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, which will facilitate the men’s and women’s cricketers to get equal pay for the same work on the same day.

“The five-year deal, the first in which the men’s and women’s professional environments have been combined in one agreement, will see the WHITE FERNS and domestic women’s players receiving the same match fees as the men across all their formats and competitions. NZC, the NZCPA and the six Major Associations worked towards a pay equity framework with the advice of gender pay expert, Yolanda Beattie,” it was informed in a statement. The agreement includes ODIs, T20Is, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash level.

Kane Williamson and Sophie Divine reveal their thoughts on new agreement

As reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the agreement increases the number of contracts from 54 to 72, that are offered to women cricketers, which will allow to boost the number of matches available for the players. The New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Divine revealed her thoughts about the groundbreaking agreement and said it was a massive step for young women and girls. She was present at the ceremony alongside Kyle Jamieson and Maddy Green.

“It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men. It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls,” Divine said. At the same time, the Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson said, “It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels. This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that.”

Improved pay and conditions for players

“The improved pay and conditions are part of an agreement calculated on the country’s men’s and women’s professional players receiving 29.75% of all NZC forecast revenue over five years ($349m), expected to amount to $104m,” NZC said in the statement. This implies that the highest-ranked women’s player will receive a maximum sum of $163,246 a year (up from $83,432). At the same time, the top-raked domestic women’s player in each major association will get a maximum amount of $19,146 (up from $3,423).

However, as per ICC, the men’s team can still earn more than their female counterparts, due to the “increased number of matches played, formats contested, and time spent training and playing”.

“The total remuneration for men’s and women’s professional players includes retainers, match fees, Trust IP payments, retirement fund contributions and insurance,” the ICC further explained.

Match fees for NZ’s women's and men's teams

Tests: $10,250

ODIs: $4,000

T20Is: $2,500

Plunket Shield: $1,750

Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: $800

Super Smash: $575

(Image: @blackcapsnz/Instagram)