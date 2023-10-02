New Zealand Cricket Team: 3 Players Who Could Take The ODI World Cup By Storm

The New Zealand cricket team will be taking on England in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will mark the repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup finals wherein the Kane Williamson side was handed over an unlucky loss. However, the Kiwi team has been the most consistent team in the recent ICC events and also played in the finals of the previous two editions of the 50-over World Cup.

New Zealand Cricket Team: 3 players to watch out for ODI World Cup 2023

The New Zealand cricket team has plenty of experience in their 15-member ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Skipper Kane Williamson and pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult are some of the players who have the capability to win the team matches in any situation. The Kiwi team has also performed well in the past few ICC events and won the final of the World Test Championship in 2021. A look at the three New Zealand cricketers who can leave a lot of impact in the 2023 ODI World Cup:

Kane Williamson: The Kiwi captain is returning to the team after recovering from his ACL injury and looked in good knick in the warm-up match against Pakistan. As per several reports, Williamson might not play in the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, the batter is in the last phase of his career and will want to prove a point by performing in the upcoming major ICC event.

Mitchell Santner: The left-arm spin all-rounder is one of the most underrated cricketers in the present time. Santner has a lot of variations and will also receive plenty of help from the Indian wickets. The left-arm spinner led New Zealand to victory single-handedly during the T20 World Cup 2016 match against India as he received a lot of assistance from Nagpur surface.

Trent Boult: The left-arm pacer was one of the top wicket-takers in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup and due to his ability to swing the ball both ways, the pacer will be an asset for the Kiwis in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Boult shall play his last 50 over the World Cup and would like to end his career on a winning note.

What to expect from New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

The New Zealand cricket team is probably one of the most consistent teams in the ICC events. New Zealand have qualified for the finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup whereas they also played against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup finals. However, the team was not able to win the title in the end. If the 'Blackcaps' are able to address this issue in the 2023 ODI World Cup, they can surely lift their maiden ODI World Cup.