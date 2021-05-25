New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert Bursts Into Tears As He Opens Up On COVID-19 Battle

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert could not control his emotions and burst into tears as he opened up on his COVID-19 battle recently. Seifert had tested positive for the deadly virus earlier this month due to which he could not fly back home from India. The Kiwi batsman was supposed to travel back to New Zealand on a charter flight after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country had he been in the pink of his health.

'That was the toughest time': Tim Seifert

"That was the toughest time. Just getting told that I had COVID and the CSK manager showin me the positive ( referring to the positive test report)on the test. That's kind of the world stops a little bit. I just couldn't think what was really next and that was the scary part of it", said Tim Seifert during a media interaction on a Zoom call on Tuesday.

"You hear about the bad things and I thought that was going to happen to me", he said as he broke down.

"That was definitely hard but, once a few days had gone by, everything had kind of calmed down a little bit, but the New Zealand boys had gone so then I just knew that it was the time of getting through it, looking at the positives, getting married in two months. That is exciting. So I think you just had to look at the positives and know that I was healthy", he added.

What gets Tim Seifert through days in quarantine? 🥘



He’ll fill you in as he counts down to his MIQ release mid next week 👍#CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QO9BK7U1bf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 25, 2021

As per reports, the 26-year-old is now back in New Zealand, nearing the halfway point of his mandatory 14-day managed isolation at Auckland’s Jet Park Hotel, having arrived at 2 am last Thursday.

The Kiwi batsman who had represented the two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 flew back to New Zealand last week after testing negative. After being tested positive for Coronavirus, he had no choice but to stay back in India for his treatment in Chennai.

Most of the New Zealand players have already arrived in London with the IPL players from the Maldives as captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek landed on Monday. Tim Seifert won’t be joining the squad even as a replacement player as he wasn’t selected in the New Zealand tour of England. Before the WTC Final, New Zealand is set to play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 at Lord’s and its second Test on June 10-14 at Edgbaston.