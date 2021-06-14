New Zealand Dethrones India From No. 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings Ahead Of WTC Final

The Blackcaps have again displaced India to take the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings after their impressive victory over England in the recently concluded two-match Test series. New Zealand defeated England in the second Test match, thus winning the series 1-0 as the first match between both sides had ended in a draw earlier this month. The series win helped the Kiwis dethrone India from the top position in ICC Test team rankings. India had regained the No. 1 slot from New Zealand earlier in March after their Test series win against England at home.

The @BLACKCAPS seal a 1-0 series victory against England after a comprehensive performance in Edgbaston.#ENGvNZhttps://t.co/xpAhSWVisA — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

The neck-to-neck competition between India and New Zealand will finally be put to rest as both sides will lock horns for a one-off Test match, starting June 18, to decide the ultimate champion of the longest format of the game. India and New Zealand are slated to take part in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between June 18 and 22. The winner of the WTC final will be crowned the first-ever Test champion of the world. Both teams are currently in the United Kingdom to take part in the ICC mega event.

New Zealand wins 2nd Test

On Sunday, New Zealand won the second Test match against England by 8 wickets. After restricting the hosts for 303 runs in the first innings, New Zealand managed to put 388 runs on the board. England suffered a batting collapse in the third innings as their 10 wickets fell for just 122 runs, courtesy of Matt Henry and Neil Wagner. New Zealand had got an easy target of 38 runs to chase in the fourth innings, which the team did with the loss of two wickets. Henry was adjudged the player of the match for picking up a total of 6 wickets.

The first Test match between England and New Zealand ended in a draw after a day of play was interrupted by the rain. England managed to hold on to their wickets on the final day of the first Test match, thus forcing a draw on the Kiwis, who played beautifully until the rain ruined the match in favour of the hosts. The recent win is also New Zealand's first Test series victory in England since 1999.

(Image Credit: ICC)

