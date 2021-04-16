New Zealand Gives Green Signal For Early Vaccination Of Black Caps Ahead Of WTC Finals

With the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final two months away, the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Cricket has announced that Black Caps and their support staff will be vaccinated over the weekend on the grounds of "reasons of national significance" criteria.

Addressing the media on Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed that the decision was being taken to ensure the New Zealand cricket team's safe participation in upcoming matches which was in the country's 'national interest'. Under the 'national significance criteria', those representing the country in large sporting events like the Olympics or playing cricket for the Black Caps are eligible to reach the benchmark for early inoculation, as per the New Zealand Government.

"The key yardstick here is people travelling in an official capacity and ensuring their participation is in our national interest. We also expect these requests will need to be made by the appropriate agency or association on behalf of the individual, not by individuals themselves,” he said. "The final consideration is the level of risk travellers will be exposed to in the destination country," added Chris Hipkins.

Apart from the WTC 2021 Final, the New Zealand cricket team is also due to travel to England for two Tests at Southampton before taking on India from June 18-23. Notably, several New Zealand cricketers like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson are currently in India for the ongoing 14th Indian Premier League series. With India witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections, the cricketers have been approved for vaccination over the weekend.

Meanwhile, New Zealand last week temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India including its own citizens for two weeks from April 11 after India appeared to be gripped in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image- AP)