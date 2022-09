New Zealand Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XIs

New Zealand Legends are all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka Legends in the 16th game of the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Saturday, September 24. Former Sri Lanka player Tillakaratne Dilshan will lead the Sri Lanka Legends side, while Ross Taylor will captain New Zealand Legends. Sri Lanka Legends are currently in first place on the points tally with 12 points to their name. New Zealand Legends are ranked fourth on the table with eight points.

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Fantasy Tips

Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, and Shane Bond are the players to watch out for from the New Zealand Legends team, while Tilakaratne Dilshan, Dilshan Munaweera, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Jeevan Mendis are the players to keep an eye on from the Sri Lanka Legends squad. Sri Lanka Legends are expected to win tonight's game given their performance in the series. Tilakaratne Dilshan and Dilshan Munaweera will be good choices for captains in fantasy apps, while Jeevan Mendis and Nuwan Kulasekara can be good picks for vice-captain.

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Gareth Hopkins

Batters: Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Tilakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara (vc), Kyle Mills, Jeevan Mendis

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Gareth Hopkins

Batters: Ross Taylor, Dilshan Munaweera (c), Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chaturanga de Silva, Tilakaratne Dilshan

Bowlers: Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis (vc)

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin.

Sri Lanka Legends: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne.

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

New Zealand Legends: Craig McMillan, Scott Styris, James Franklin, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Jamie How, Bruce Martin, Aaron Redmond, Jason Spice, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Hamish Bennett.

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Upul Tharanga, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mahela Udawatte, Chamara Kapugedera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne.

Image: Twitter/RSWS