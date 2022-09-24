New Zealand Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming: How To Watch RSWS Live In India

New Zealand Legends and Sri Lanka Legends are all set to lock horns against each other in the 16th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series. While Sri Lanka Legends will be eager to win the match in order to further solidify their position on top of the points table, New Zealand Legends will look to improve their standing on the table as they are currently in fourth place.

Where is the New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match taking place?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, India.

When will the New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match begin?

The New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 24.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match in India?

The live broadcast of the Road Safety World Series match between New Zealand Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be available on Sports18, Rishtey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch Road Safety World Series live stream in India?

The live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between New Zealand Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be available on the Voot app.

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, and James Franklin.

Sri Lanka Legends: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara and Ishan Jayaratne.

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

New Zealand Legends: Craig McMillan, Scott Styris, James Franklin, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Jamie How, Bruce Martin, Aaron Redmond, Jason Spice, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Hamish Bennett.

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Upul Tharanga, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mahela Udawatte, Chamara Kapugedera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne.

Image: Twitter/RSWS