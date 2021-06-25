New Zealand Players Confirm Availability For IPL 2021 After Beating India In WTC Final

New Zealand players will make themselves available for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition in the UAE. According to Cricket.com, a source close to an IPL franchise has said that New Zealand players have decided to make themselves available for the remainder of the cash-rich tournament later this year amid speculations around the participation of overseas players from Australia and England. A total of seven Kiwi players have contracts with IPL franchises, including recently crowned World Test champions Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson.

The remaining matches in the 14th edition of the IPL had to be postponed following the detection of COVID-19 cases inside camps. The IPL was called off on May 4 and it was announced that the tournament will be held later this year. The BCCI has confirmed that the remainder of IPL matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates between September and October.

Unavailability of foreign players

The BCCI is also in talks with cricket boards of other nations, including Australia and England, to ensure the availability of their players for IPL 2021. The West Indies cricket board has agreed to move the dates of their domestic T20 tournament, the Caribbean Premier League, in order to avoid a clash with the much popular IPL. The availability of foreign recruits has become a major concern for IPL franchises as they rely heavily on these players to form a better team combination.

Earlier, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had said that it will not allow its players to go to the UAE to take part in the remainder of the IPL due to prior international commitments. Australian player Pat Cummins has also confirmed his unavailability for the remainder of the IPL citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, other Australian stars, who have pulled out from the West Indies tour due to strict COVID-19 protocols, are facing pressure to avoid taking part in the IPL so it doesn't look like they are prioritizing franchise cricket over national duty.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI/IPL/Twitter)

