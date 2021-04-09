New Zealand Players In IPL 2021: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult Lead The Pack In India

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway on Friday, April 9 as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture at Chennai. The franchise-based T20 competition has emerged to be an important platform for international players where they can prove their mettle in the shortest format. Here we take a look at the prominent players from New Zealand who are slated to feature in the Indian marquee event.

New Zealand players in IPL 2021

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The New Zealand captain has proved to be a valuable addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up with his consistent performances over the years. The right-handed batter has showcased exemplary batsmanship for the franchise. The player has been used as a floater in the SRH batting order by the think tank and he has excelled in all roles for David Warner & co. Kane Williamson amassed 317 runs in 12 matches in the previous edition for the SRH side.

Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)

The Mumbai Indians franchise had signed Trent Boult ahead of the 13th season of the cash-rich league for INR 3.20 crore. The speedster proved to be a vital cog for Rohit Sharma & co. last year and was instrumental in the side clinching their second championship. The bowler finished the season as the third-highest wicket-taker in the league with 25 wickets in 15 games. The team management has used him as a new-ball bowler, and he is likely to retain his side in the playing eleven as their frontline bowler. Apart from Boult, the Kiwi internationals Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham are also a part of the Mumbai Indians squad.

Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

While RCB have always had a star-studded batting line-up over the years, they have often struggled with getting their bowling combinations right. The team management has shown a great amount of faith in 26-year-old Kyle Jamieson and the Kiwi pacer could emerge to be the side's premier bowler for this season. RCB had acquired the talented player's services after winning an intense bidding war against the likes of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 salary of INR15 crore also makes him one of the highest-paid cricketers in IPL 2021.

Other notable New Zealand players in IPL 2021

Mitchell Santner - Chennai Super Kings

Lockie Ferguson - Kolkata Knight Riders

Tim Seifert - Kolkata Knight Riders

Finn Allen - Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to watch IPL 2021 in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand will be able to watch IPL on TV channel. All the matches of the upcoming edition will be available on Sky Sports 2. One has to subscribe to the Sky Sports package within New Zealand which will cost $57.98.