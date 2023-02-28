New Zealand Pull Off A Heist, Win Test By 1 Run Vs England; James Anderson Stunned - WATCH

New Zealand labeled the two-match Test series against England 1-1, by winning the second Test at Basin Reserve in thrilling fashion. The home side won the match by the thinnest margin, by bowling out England on 256 runs in the fourth innings, while they were chasing a fourth innings target of 258 runs. Interestingly, New Zealand made a massive statement by claiming the win as they were earlier asked to follow on in the third innings.

In a video currently going viral on social media, the Kiwi players can be seen celebrating the victory in epic fashion, while a dejected James Anderson can be found walking back to the pavilion. England were bowled out on 256 runs on Day 5 in the fourth innings, in the second session of the day. Anderson failed to put the English side across the line and became the last wicket to get dismissed.

Watch: James Anderson rues getting out as Kiwis beat England by 1 run

Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/tyG7laNtdP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2023



New Zealand claim victory despite being asked to follow on

In the first innings of the match, England declared after scoring 435/8, courtesy of Harry Brook’s 186 off 176 and Joe Root’s unbeaten 153 off 224. New Zealand was then bowled out on 209 runs with Tim Southee scoring the maximum of 73 runs in 49 balls. However, the home side scripted a massive comeback in the third innings after they were asked to follow on.

Stuart Broad returned with 4/61 for England, while the World No. 1-ranked Test bowler James Anderson took 3/37. Going ahead in the game, Kane Williamson’s 132-run knock-off 282 balls and Tom Blundell’s 90 off 166 took the score to 483 runs in New Zealand’s 2nd batting innings, setting a target of 258 runs for the visitors. Root led the scoring charts for England with a 96-run knock, off 113 balls, but the team crumbled to the fourth innings total of 256 runs.

Neil Wagner took a maximum of 4/62, while Southee yet again helped with figures of 3/45. Kane Williamson became the Player of the Match for his gritty century. On the other hand, Harry Brook became the Player of the Series for a massive century and two fifties.