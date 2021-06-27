New Zealand To Begin WTC Title Defence Against Newly-anointed Rival India In November

The New Zealand cricket board has announced the first Test series for the Kane Williamson-led side after their recent crowning as the inaugural winner of the World Test Championship. The Kiwis will begin their WTC title defence against Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his men, who will be prepared to take revenge for their defeat in Southampton. The Blackcaps will first travel to Bangladesh for five T20Is before flying over to Pakistan after almost two decades for as many T20Is and three ODIs.

India vs New Zealand Test series

After competing in the multi-nation ICC World T20 tournament, New Zealand will visit India for a two-match Test series in November. The top two Test sides will come face-to-face once again after a thrilling finish at the World Test Championship final in England, where India lost to New Zealand. The Test series against India will be the Kiwis' first outing for the 2021-23 WTC cycle. New Zealand Cricket's chief executive David White, while speaking to the press, said the Blackcaps will be looking to play more Test matches in their upcoming season.

New Zealand will also play two Test matches against Bangladesh in December-January before flying to South Africa for two more WTC matches and a white-ball series. The Blackcaps are scheduled to lock horns against England for three WTC Tests between May-June. Meanwhile, some of New Zealand's big-money players such as Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, and Trent Boult, who were key for the side's victory against India in the WTC final, are expected to miss the upcoming T20I matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan in order to take part in the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition.

White has said that the board will not stop New Zealand players from taking part in the cash-rich tournament, which is expected to take place in the UAE between September-October, right before the planned 2021 T20 World Cup. White confirmed that the board would allow its players to take part in the IPL.

IMAGE: ICC