New Zealand Tour Of India: Check Schedule, Squad, Date, Venue, Streaming & More For ODI's

After thrashing Pakistan at home, New Zealand is ready to challenge India at home. The Kiwi team reached Hyderabad from Karachi yesterday. While on one hand New Zealand won a series in the Indian subcontinent after nearly a decade after defeating Pakistan at home, on the other hand India are looking very strong after thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0.

This will be the first time that New Zealand will play without three of their key players Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Kane Williamson has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting line-up for quite some time now, while Tim Southee and Trent Boult have been leading the Kiwi bowling line-up. It will be interesting to see how the Kiwi team plays in his absence.

New Zealand tour of India 2023 full Schedule

New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20 matches in the 2023 tour of India. While the tour will start with the first ODI in Hyderabad on January 18, the second and third ODIs will be played in Raipur and Indore on January 21 and 24. Three T20s are also to be played in the series where first T20 will start in Ranchi, second T20 will be played in Lucknow and third T20 will be played in Ahmedabad.

First ODI - January 18, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Second ODI - January 21, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Third ODI - January 24, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India and New Zealand squads for ODI series

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Finn Allen Micheal Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand broadcasting channel and live streaming

You can watch all these matches on Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar. All these matches will start from 1:30 PM.

India's head to head record against New Zealand in ODIs

So far India and New Zealand have faced 113 ODIs where India has won 55 times while New Zealand have won 50 times. 7 matches between the two teams have been inconclusive and one match has been tied.