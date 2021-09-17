New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan Abandoned As Visitors Face 'security Threat' Before 1st ODI

The start of the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan was delayed, and the official word is now out that the series has been abandoned due to security concerns. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players, who usually arrive at the venue 30 minutes before the toss, were told to remain in their hotel rooms due to some unknown reasons.

The fans were also stopped from entering the Pindi stadium. The toss was scheduled to take place at 2 pm Indian Standard Time, but the ground and the stands were empty at the time.

However, New Zealand Cricket have issued a statement saying that the tour has been abandoned after a security alert from the New Zealand government.

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021

Earlier this month, New Zealand sent a 12-member squad to Pakistan for a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series. After the series was announced, accusations were levied at New Zealand as they had not sent a team to Pakistan for a bilateral cricketing series for more than 18 years. The series suffered its first blow when it was announced that the ODI matches have been excluded from the World Cup Super League due to the unavailability of DRS.

New Zealand cricket revealed that arrangements were being made for the team's departure from Pakistan. Their statement read,

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. "However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

