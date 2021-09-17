New Zealand Turned Down Pakistan Tour Despite PM Imran Khan Pleading With Jacinda Ardern

The start of the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan was delayed, and the official word is now out that the series has been abandoned due to security concerns. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players, who usually arrive at the venue 30 minutes before the toss, were told to remain in their hotel rooms due to some unknown reasons. The fans were also stopped from entering the Pindi stadium. The toss was scheduled to take place at 2 pm Indian Standard Time, but the ground and the stands were empty at the time.

Pakistan claims made "fool proof security arrangements"

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a statement on their Twitter account regarding the same: "Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team. The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal." reads the statement by PCB.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

New Zealand Cricket's statement

New Zealand Cricket issued a statement saying that the tour has been abandoned after a security alert from the New Zealand government.

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure," read their statement.

