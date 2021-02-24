New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Dunedin Weather, Preview

The New Zealand Men's team will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I match of Australia's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand on February 25, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Australia live in India, the NZ vs AUS T20 pitch report and the Dunedin weather forecast for the contest.

Training day at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin 🏏



Tomorrow’s our first ever international against @CricketAus at the ground with a full house confirmed for the 2pm start 🙌#NZvAUS #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/J4tnsKGlCH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: New Zealand vs Australia preview

With the T20 World Cup approaching in October and a host of T20 franchise cricket to be played until then, Australia will take on New Zealand in a T20I series. Having already qualified for the final of the World Test Championships and ended the ODI World Cup as the runners-up, New Zealand will be hoping to mark their domination in all forms of the sport with a splendid performance at the T20 World Cup as well. Kane Williamson & Co. have won brilliant victories in their T20I series against West Indies and Pakistan in recent times and will come into this match having won the first match in this series as well.

On the other hand, we have the visitors, Australia who will be hoping to forget their 1-2 T20I series loss to India at home last December. Having controversially cancelled their tour of South Africa and keeping in mind the busy year ahead, the Aussies have made the decision to rest most of their senior squad, including David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The young side, under the leadership of the out of form Aaron Finch, must now salvage their pride by coming up with a far better performance than the one they put up in the 1st NZ vs AUS T20I.

New Zealand vs Australia live in India: New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast won't be available in India. However, fans can watch the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming on the FanCode app and website. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

New Zealand vs Australia pitch report and Dunedin weather forecast

The small Dunedin ground has long been a favourite for batsmen due to its proportions and the lack of help on offer for most bowlers. Accuweather predicts no rain for the game on Thursday. The weather in Dunedin is expected to be overcast with humidity at 60% and a significant cloud cover of 80%. This should provide some assistance to the fast bowlers.

Image Credits: Blackcaps Twitter

