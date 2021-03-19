New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Stream, Dunedin Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin on March 20, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Match preview

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will mark New Zealand's first foray into the brand new ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Having made it to the finals of two consecutive 50-over World Cups now, the Kiwis will hope to start their campaign for the 2023 edition with a bang. However, the team will be without two of their most senior players - Ross Taylor, who will miss the first match, and Kane Williamson who will sit out the entire series due to an elbow injury. What will go in favour of the home side is the fact that they have now remained undefeated in all series at home since January 2020.

Meanwhile, after a thumping 3-0 ODI series victory over the West Indies at home, Bangladesh will consider this series ripe for the taking. Having never won a single match in New Zealand, Bangladesh will put up a hard fight to reach that historical landmark on this tour, when most things will be in their favour. Not only will the team be confident, but they will also have the advantage of having played ODI cricket much more recently than the hosts, whose last ODI series came in February 2020. However, Bangladesh will also be missing a major player in Shakib al Hasan, who will miss the series as he is on paternity leave.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores: New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: March 20, Dunedin

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: March 23, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: March 26, Wellington

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket/Blackcaps and Bangladesh Cricket/BCB Tigers.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

With short boundaries and an average 1st innings score of 270, University Oval has proven to be a batter's paradise over the years. The New Zealand pitches also lend themselves well to fast bowling and some spin action late in the game. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game, making this New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report quite a possibility. The temperature in Dunedin will be 18°C with 66% humidity and some cloud cover.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter