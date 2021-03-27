New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Stream, Hamilton Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Seddon Park Cricket Ground, Hamilton, NZ on March 28, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Match preview

Having whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series, New Zealand will be in high spirits as they travel to Hamilton for the 1st NZ vs BAN T20I game. Coming into this series, the Blackcaps will aim to maintain their dominant streak at home where they have remained undefeated since February 2020. New Zealand's last loss on home soil came during their 5-match T20I series against India in January 2020, when they lost 0-5. However, since then, the team has defeated West Indies 2-0, Pakistan 2-1 and Australia 3-2, making them the favourites to win this series despite losing a number of players to the IPL.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be upset with their easy defeat in the ODI series, especially considering their dominant 3-0 ODI series victory against the West Indies at home right before this tour. The odds seem stacked against Bangladesh who have never won a T20I match in New Zealand and will go into this series having played their last game in the format all the way back in March 2020 against Zimbabwe. Missing Shakib Al Hassan (paternity leave) and Tamim Iqbal (personal reasons) the Tigers will have to put in massive efforts to prevent another whitewash.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores: New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: March 28, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: March 30, Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: April 1, Auckland

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

With an average 1st innings score of around 168, Seddon Park has proven to be a very well balanced pitch over the years. The short boundaries at this venue make it a batting paradise, so expect a high-scoring game on Sunday, especially if the hosts bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game. The temperature in Hamilton will be 22°C with 43% humidity and almost 90% cloud cover - conditions that should help the fast bowlers get some movement in the early overs.

