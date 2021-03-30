New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Stream, Napier Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand will square off with Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, March 30 at McLean Park in Napier. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details, New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Preview

Bangladesh have had an awful tour so far as they have been trounced by New Zealand in all the games. The visitors were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series. Similar to the ODI series, Bangladesh got off to an abysmal start in the T20I series as they lost the opening encounter by 66 runs. While their bowlers were hammered all over the park, their batsmen also didn't have answers against New Zealand's relentless bowling attack.

The absence of veterans like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim (shoulder injury) has further added to their woes. Their youngsters need to step up and put in standout performances if they are to give the visitors any sort of competition in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I. With the series on the line for Bangladesh, fans are in for an exciting contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at McLean Park is favourable for batsmen as seen in the two Super Smash 2020/21 games that were played at the venue recently. The team batting first scored over 170 runs in both games while the chasing teams found it difficult to get going and went in to lose the matches, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. Accuweather predicts rain during this game and there will be a significant cloud cover throughout the course of the match. The temperature in Napier will be 22°C with 81% humidity and almost 99% cloud cover. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers get some movement in the early overs.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: March 30, Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: April 1, Auckland

