New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Stream, Wellington Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand and Bangladesh will clash in the 3rd ODI match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Basin Reserve, Wellington on March 26, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming and New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores information, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Match preview

New Zealand have played exceptional cricket in the recent past, especially in their home conditions. They now have further extended their undefeated streak by clinching the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Having lost the first two encounters of the series, the visitors have already lost their series. However, they will be looking to salvage their pride by registering a comprehensive win in the final report. New Zealand's veteran batsman Ross Taylor is all set to return to the playing eleven for the fixture, and he will replace Will Young. As per the New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule, the two teams will battle it out in three T20Is after the completion of their ODI series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Wellington is likely to be a balanced one. Faster bowlers are expected to get some assistance with the new ball, however, the batters are likely to dominate the latter half of the contest. New Zealand have won both their matches while chasing, and the captain winning the toss could also look to bowl first in the third ODI. AccuWeather predicts no rain during this game. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh full squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C & WK), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter