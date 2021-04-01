New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Stream, Auckland Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, April 1 at Eden Park in Auckland. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details, New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Preview

New Zealand have already clinched the series 2-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively. However, Bangladesh's batsmen showed some intent in the previous game which made the contest exciting. The visitors will look to approach the final match of their tour with the same mindest and secure a win.

Bangladesh's performance on the New Zealand tour has been abysmal thus far. They were clean swept in the ODI series (3-0) and are on the brink of another whitewash in the T20I series. The Mahmudullah-led side will look to win their first international game on Kiwi soil and conclude the tour on a positive note. On the other hand, the hosts will look to continue their dominance at home by registering another series whitewash.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

The surface at Eden Park will favour the batsmen just like most pitches in New Zealand do. Notably, the chasing teams have won five out of the last six matches at this venue, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field first in all likelihood. Accuweather predicts rain during this game and there will be a significant cloud cover throughout the course of the match. The temperature in Auckland will be 19°C with 80% humidity and almost 90% cloud cover. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers get some movement in the early overs.

