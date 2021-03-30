New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Play Halted In 2nd T20I Due To Confusion In Revised Target

The play was halted during the second T20I between New Zealand, and, Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday due to misleading information regarding the revised target. Bangladesh's target had to be revised due to heavy rain.

Play halted due to confusion in the revised target

The incident happened during the second innings of the contest as Bangladesh did not know what target they were chasing and when the second half of the play resumed, it seemed like the visitors were needed to chase down 148 in 16 overs after the target was adjusted as per the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) Method. However, after the completion of one-and-a-half overs (1.3), the play was stopped and the umpires took custody of the ball as there was confusion regarding the target the Mahmadullah-led side were chasing.

The play was halted for almost five minutes and after some number crunching, it came to the fore that Bangladesh had to chase 170 runs in 16 overs. Match referee Jeff Crowe and on-field umpires Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney conveyed the target and the play resumed.

New Zealand clinch the T20I series

After having lost the previous game, this was a must-win match for Bangladesh in order to stay alive in the three-match series. The coin landed in visiting captain Mahmadullah's favor and he decided to chase.

Openers Martin Guptill and Finn Allen added 36 runs for the opening stand and when Allen was dismissed for a 10-ball 17, Bangladesh made a good comeback in the Powerplay overs, and at 111/5, it seemed as if they would succeed in restricting the Kiwis to a manageable total but, that was not to be as quickfire knocks from middle-order batsmen Glenn Phillips (31-ball 58), and, Daryl Mitchell (16-ball 34) powered the Black Caps to a challenging total of 173/5 from their 17.5 overs.

In reply, chasing a revised target, the Bangladeshi batsmen had to play an aggressive brand of cricket to overhaul this stiff total but they failed to get the job done.

Opener Mohammad Naim and number three batsman Soumya Sarkar added 81 runs for the second-wicket stand after the early dismissal of Liton Das and once the latter was sent back to the dugout for an explosive 27-ball 51, Bangladesh's chase ran out of fire & brimstone as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and with no impactful contributions from their middle-order, the visitors were restricted to 142/7 from their 17 overs.

