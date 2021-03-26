New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult Takes One-handed Catch To Leave Fans AWESTRUCK

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has on many occasions changed the course of a match with a spectacular spell with the ball. However, the fast bowler has also contributed in the field, and he has received immense appreciation from all corners for his athleticism on the field. His catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper in the Indian Premier League in 2018 is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. The 31-year-old proved once again made an impact with his fielding as he took a phenomenal one-handed catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Liton Das during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult sends Liton Das packing with a marvellous catch

The hosts New Zealand showcased a dominant brand of cricket against Bangladesh and extended their winning streak at home. They had already clinched the three-match ODI series by winning the first two matches of the three-match New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series. Bangladesh had an opportunity to salvage their pride by registering a win in the final ODI, however, they were yet again bamboozled by the in-form Kiwis.

The Tom Latham-led side posted an imposing total of 318 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Friday. The touring party visibly struggled and were eventually bundled out for a paltry score of 154. New Zealand's premier fast bowler Trent Boult failed to pick up a single wicket in the game, but the player came up with a specular effort in the field to end Liton Das's promising innings.

It was on the very last over of the seventh over that Das attempted an aggressive stroke against Matt Henry. However, the player failed to connect the ball well and edged it towards the third-man fielder. Boult, who was stationed at the position ran towards the direction of the ball and dived to ultimately catch the ball with his left hand. The Mumbai Indians franchise shared the Trent Boult catch vs Bangladesh video on their Twitter account.

Trent Boult catch vs Bangladesh: Fans react to epic catch

I know he’s a great bowler but can we talk about Boult the marvellous fielder ? I mean how good is he always, despite being a fast bowler ? — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) March 26, 2021

Thunderboult — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 26, 2021

he is a fabulous athlete. his many catches in ipl are also undoubtedly awesome â›ˆï¸#thunderbolt — Atharva Deshmukh (@Athad_1654) March 26, 2021

Classic save by boultyyyy âš¡ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ — Naaz (@stfunaaz) March 26, 2021

How to watch NZ vs BAN live in India?

After the completion of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series, the two teams will battle it out in three T20Is. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh matches will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, March 28, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

