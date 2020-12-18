New Zealand Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 18, at Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs PAK live streaming of the first T20I will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the pitch report, weather report, NZ vs PAK 2020 live streaming and NZ vs PAK live scores details.

NZ vs PAK 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 preview

The Pakistan team will begin their New Zealand assignment with the three-match T20I series. The bilateral series between the two nations has already been under the spotlight due to several reasons. Uncertainty loomed over the tour at one point in time when a number of members from the visiting contingent were found breaching the managed isolation rules and were also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

ALSO READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Teams, Top Players, Venues, Dates & All You Need To Know

In a major blow to the Pakistan team, their captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the three T20Is due to a fractured thumb. They will not only miss the cricketer's captaincy, but his absence is also likely to create a void in their batting order as well. New Zealand fared spectacularly well against West Indies in their home series and will look to replicate the same success against Pakistan as well. The Kiwis managed to win the T20I series comprehensively, and also, later on, emerged victorious in the Test matches.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 1st T20I Preview

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20: Weather forecast

As predicted by AccuWeather, significant cloud coverage is expected during the match time. However, fortunately for the participating teams and the fans, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and ball. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar 'amazed' As Virat Kohli Stays Calm After A Horrible Mix-up With Rahane

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20: pitch report

The strip at Eden Park has favoured the batsmen in the past, and it is likely to behave in the same manner in Friday's encounter as well. The wicket is expected to be on the slower side, however, once set a batsman will be able to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions. The bowlers are expected to have a tough time on the surface and it will difficult to contain runs. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 169 and the chasing teams have had an upper hand in the past.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Vows To Make Mohammad Amir A World-class Bowler Under His Guidance

NZ vs PAK live stream: NZ vs PAK live in India

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 in the country. However, fans can catch the NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. The NZ vs PAK live stream will be made available on the sports aggregator platform from 11:30 AM (IST) on Friday. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the respective cricket boards.

🏏The 1st T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand & Pakistan will be played tomorrow!



Check out our expert predictions on the Fantasy Research Hub: https://t.co/vV3BEAPS6C



📺 Watch this match LIVE on #FanCode!



.

.#CricketOnFanCode #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/iipEXxUNJF — FanCode (@FanCode) December 17, 2020

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.