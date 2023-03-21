New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Ball, Bails, Wickets Blown Away In 'Windy Wellington'

New Zealand on Monday defeated Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of their two-match series by innings and 58 runs. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls played put on brilliant batting performances in the first innings of the match to power New Zealand to a mammoth total of 580 runs. The Kiwi bowlers then bowled the visitors out for 164 and 358 runs in the second and third innings respectively to win the match and take the series 2-0.

Meanwhile, the match in Wellington witnessed some high winds that blew the ball, bails, and wickets. The strong rush of winds almost blew Williamson as he was taking guard to face the Sri Lankan bowler Prabath Jayasuriya. The incident occurred on Day 1 of the match. Earlier, another video went viral where the gusty winds blew away the ball which resulted in a massive drift for spinner Michael Bracewell in Sri Lanka's first innings.

In the video, it is possible to estimate the strength of the wind by observing the movement of the players' jerseys. In the midst of this strong wind, the Sri Lankan batsman faced a challenge when Kiwi spinner Michael Bracewell delivered the ball, as the wind caused it to deviate from its expected path and fly in a different direction before reaching the batsman. The massive change in direction of the ball stunned everyone on the field.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… pic.twitter.com/AzQerm4h9b — Rob Williams (@robwilliams_tv) March 20, 2023

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

As far as the second Test is concerned, it was completely dominated by New Zealand as they defeated Sri Lanka by an inning and 54 runs. While batting first in the 2nd Test, Tim Southee's side piled a mammoth 580/4d on the board courtesy of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls' double centuries. Devon Conway contributed with 78 off 108 balls. In the second innings, Bracewell and Matt Henry picked up three wickets each to bowl Sri Lanka out for 164 runs.

Tim Southee and Blair Tickner registered a three-wicket haul each in Sri Lanka's second innings to restrict them to 358 runs. Nicholls was named the player of the match, while Williamson was named the player of the series for their impressive batting performances.

Image: Twitter