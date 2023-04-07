New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ Vs SL 3rd T20I In India, UK, US

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series at the John Davies Oval in Frankton, Queenstown on March 8, 2023. The match will be a series decider after the hosts thrashed the visitors in the second T20I in Dunedin by nine wickets. The Lankan Lions were able to win the first T20I in the super over in a thrilling match.

The second between both sides was played at the University Oval in Dunedin in which put into bat first Sri Lanka secured a first-innings total of 141. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva were the top scorers in the match for the visitors and scored 35 and 37 runs each.

Sri Lanka was rattled by Adam Milne who ended the match with figures of 5/26 in four overs and broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting.

Coming in to chase the target, New Zealand didn't find any trouble chasing the target and won the match by nine wickets. Tim Seifert top-scored for the hosts by scoring 79 runs off 43 balls and Chad Bowes also contributed with a knock of 31 runs from 15 balls. As Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand concludes, here's a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.

When and Where will the third T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at John Davies Oval In Frankton, Queenstown. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third T20I in India on TV?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch the NZ vs SL 3rd T20I as it will not be televised on any channel.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the Amazon Prime Video app. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the live stream of the third T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the BT Sport network and the BT Sport app. The match will start at 02:00 AM BST on Saturday.

How to watch and stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third T20I in the US?

NZ vs SL third T20I match will be broadcast live on ESPN and viewers can watch online via ESPN+. The match will start at 9:00 PM EST in the US on Friday.