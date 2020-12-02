New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The New Zealand Men will take on the West Indies Men in the first Test match of the West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020. The NZ vs WI match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from Seddon Park, Hamilton on December 3. Here are the NZ vs WI live streaming details, how to watch NZ vs WI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Remember when Trent Boult did this at @seddonpark last time @windiescricket were in Hamilton for a Test match? Day Highlights | https://t.co/3aOIc3CCaq. The first Gillette Test against the West Indies starts tomorrow at 11am NZT at Seddon Park. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/juLMLSSDLr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2020

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test: Match preview

Following their roaring 3-0 victory in the T20I series, New Zealand will now take on the West Indies for a two-Test series. New Zealand's test record at home has been great - their last loss at home was during South Africa's tour of New Zealand in 2016/17. With the new World Test Championship rules, the Kiwis are in 4th place on the table, having won three out of seven matches Test matches. The West Indies, on the other hand, are 7th on the World Test Championship leaderboards, with just one win from five Test matches. They will have to play hard to prevent a series clean-sweep by New Zealand.

NZ vs WI live streaming details

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will not be televised in India. There will be no NZ vs WI live streaming available either. The NZ vs WI live scores and updates can be followed on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels as well as on the West Indies cricket website and social media channels.

NZ vs WI squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test: pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a couple of hours of rain on all five days of the match. For tomorrow, the game should begin by 1-1:30 pm local time, two hours after its scheduled starting time of 11 am, due to rain. The temperature should be around 20°C with cloud cover at 99% and humidity at 79%. Fans should expect a number of rain delays, especially on the first, third and fifth.

The wicket at Seddon Park has historically favoured the batsmen. Besides this, the pacers can expect some assistance from the pitch. Seddon Park isn’t considered a great spinning pitch and spinners aren’t expected to play a big role in the match - a fact made clear from the squads announced by both sides.

Image Credits: Blackcaps Twitter

