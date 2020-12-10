New Zealand Vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

New Zealand are set to take on West Indies in the second and final Test on Friday, December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The NZ vs WI live stream will commence at 3:30 AM (IST). Here are the NZ vs WI live streaming details, how to watch NZ vs WI live in India, NZ vs WI squads, NZ vs WI live scores details and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test: Preview

The visitors are yet to register a win on the ongoing tour. They were thrashed 2-0 in the three-match T20I series with the last match being abandoned due to rain. Following their stunning T20I series win, New Zealand thumped West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 134 runs.

While the hosts have been clinical in all three facets of the game, the visitors have been abysmal with the bat. The Windies batsmen need to step up their game if they are to have any chance of winning the second Test. Moreover, the Caribbean side has been dented with the loss of Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich who have returned home due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see who will be named as replacements for Roach and Dowrich.

NZ vs WI live streaming details

The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test match will not be televised in India. The NZ vs WI live stream will not be available either. The NZ vs WI live scores and updates can be followed on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels as well as on the West Indies cricket website and social media channels.

NZ vs WI Squads

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (C), Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul

NZ vs WI Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather will be partly sunny during Day 1 of the match, with intervals of clouds and sunshine to follow. There is a probability of rain during the course of the day and light showers also expected. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C during the commencement of the day. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (16°C at around 12:00 AM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 40-62%.

NZ vs WI Pitch Report

The wicket at Basin Reserve is extremely favourable to the batsmen and there have been some big scores posted at this venue in the past. Besides this, the pacers can expect some purchase from the surface. There isn't a great deal of spin the wickets which is why spinners aren’t expected to play a big role in the match. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first.

