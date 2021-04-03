New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The New Zealand Women lock horns with Australia Women in the first ODI match of their three-match series. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on April 4, 2021. Here are the NZ-W vs AUS-W live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI live in India, the NZ-W vs AUS-W pitch report and the Mount Maunganui weather forecast.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI preview

The two cricketing nations had last played an ODI series against each other in October 2020 when New Zealand Women had traveled to Australia to play six white-ball matches. The New Zealand side had a dismal run in both the T20I as well as ODI formats as they ended up on the losing side in both the series. Australia Women whitewashed their Trans-Tasman rivals in the three-match ODI series at home.

New Zealand Women have a chance to avenge their embarrassing loss as they will be playing in their home conditions this time around in the upcoming ODI series. Both New Zealand and Australia won a single T20I each in their recently concluded three-match T20I series. They had to ultimately share the trophy as the T20I series decided had to be abandoned due to rain. The two star-studded line-ups will look to play a dominant brand of cricket as they look to win trump their opposition in the crucial encounter.

New Zealand vs Australia ODI live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the NZ-W vs AUS-W live streaming. The NZ-W vs AU-W live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts of the two cricket boards.

New Zealand vs Australia ODI live: Full squads

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Henley Jensen, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Frans Jonas, Brooke Halliday, Rosemary Mair.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Belinda Vakarewa, Georgia Wareham, Megan Shutt, Jess Jonassen, Molly Strano, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux.

NZ-W vs AUS-W pitch report and Mount Maunganui weather forecast

The wicket at Bay Oval is expected to be a balanced one that will provide equal assistance to both batters as well as the bowlers. Teams batting second could have an advantage on the wicket and the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first considering the conditions. Faster bowlers will play a major role in the contest. AccuWeather predicts no rain in Mount Maunganui for this match. However, a significant cloud cover is expected. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the start of the game and could go up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Australian Women's Cricket Team Twitter