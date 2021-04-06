New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The New Zealand Women will take on the Australia Women in the 2nd ODI match of the Australia Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here are the NZ-W vs AUS-W live streaming details, how to watch the New Zealand vs Australia ODI live in Indi and the NZ-W vs AUS-W pitch report and weather forecast.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI preview

After their historic win against the New Zealand Women on Sunday, the Australia Women have proven that it is going to take a lot more than what the Kiwis managed to muster up, to beat them. Even in home conditions, the New Zealand Women were no match for Meg Lanning and her team as they created a 22 ODI match-winning streak - a world record that seems unlikely to be broken by any Men or Women's team in the near future This incredible streak means that the Aussies have now remained unbeaten in every single ODI game they have played since March 2018.

Already a tall order for any team looking to beat them, this job will be particularly hard for the Kiwis who have been the victims in seven of the 22 matches in this streak. Besides going down in the 1st ODI match of this series, New Zealand lost two ODI series to the Australians with 0-3 margins - one in October 2020 and another in February 2019. Coming into this game, the hosts will hope to take some inspiration from their thrilling win over the Aussies in the 2nd T20I match of this series and prevent another whitewash at the hands of their neighbours.

New Zealand vs Australia ODI live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the NZ-W vs AUS-W live streaming. The NZ-W vs AU-W live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts of the two cricket boards.

NZ-W vs AUS-W pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the last match, the wicket at the Bay Oval is expected to assist both, bowlers and batters. With more than 400 runs being scored in the 1st ODI and 14 wickets going down, fast bowlers and batters should play a major role in the contest. AccuWeather predicts heavy rainfall in Mount Maunganui towards the end of this match, meaning that we could have a shortened match on our hands. The 87% cloud cover and 65-70% humidity at the beginning of the match should assist fast bowlers. The temperatures are likely to hover around 21° Celsius during the game.

