New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in the final T20I match of their three-match series. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time) from Eden Park, Auckland on April 1, 2021. Here are the NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 live in India, the NZ-W vs AU-W pitch report and the Wellington weather forecast.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 preview

The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for the two participating nations as they look to clinch the three-match T20I series. Australia Women claimed a comprehensive 6-wicket win over the hosts New Zealand in the opening contest of the series. However, the White Ferns made a stunning comeback in the subsequent fixture to level the series 1-1. New Zealand won the closely fought battle by 4 wickets on the very last ball of the match. Both teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the all-important encounter as they look to pocket the series with a victory.

New Zealand vs Australia T20 live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming. The NZ-W vs AU-W live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts of the two cricket boards.

New Zealand vs Australia T20 live: Full squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (w), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Devine, Fran Jonas

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington

NZ-W vs AU-W pitch report and Auckland weather forecast

Teams batting second have had an advantage at the venue over the years, and the captain winning the toss in the New Zealand vs Australia Women match, could also look to bowl first. The wicket is expected to be favourable towards the batters, and a high-scoring thriller is on the cards. The average 1st innings score in T20Is at the venue is 170. AccuWeather predicts no rain in Auckland for this match. However, a significant cloud cover is expected. The temperatures are likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Australia Women's cricket team Twitter