New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada, WI?

Quick links:
New Zealand Women, on the back of batting heroics from Frances Mackay, sealed the second T20I against Australia Women off the last ball to level the three-match series. The Australian Women tour of New Zealand will now continue with the series-deciding third match. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence from 7:30 AM IST onwards on Thursday, April 1. Here is a look at the NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming details from several countries in the world.
It's 6 O'CLOCK! Enjoy this maximum from @MaddyLGreen as we get ready to launch into T20 2 of our @GJGardner_NZ Series vs AustraliaMarch 29, 2021
ðŸ WHITE FERNS v Australia 3pm
ðŸ @BLACKCAPS v Bangladesh 7pm
LIVE in NZ on @sparknzsport + Rova App ðŸ“²#NZvAUS #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/gccOTpMuG7
For the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the match will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and BT Sport 2. The NZ-W vs AU-W live in UK will commence from 2:00 AM GMT on Thursday, April 1.
ESPN+ is the New Zealand vs Australia T20 USA channel and it will broadcast all the live action from New Zealand for the audience in the United States of America (USA). The NZ vs AUS live in USA will commence from 10:00 PM EST onwards the previous day, i.e. on March 31.
The NZ-W vs AU-W live telecast in West Indies channels are Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN. The cricket-loving audience in the Caribbean can tune into any of these channels or their digital platforms for live streaming. Sports Max is usually the channel of choice in the region. Moreover, the ESPN Caribbean is a paid television network for the broadcasting of live matches in several of Caribbean countries. In Canada, ATN will broadcast the match live.
According to the New Zealand vs Australia schedule, the two teams will engage in a three-match ODI series immediately after the T20Is. All three matches of the ODI series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match dates are April 4, 7 and 10.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.