New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada, WI?

New Zealand Women, on the back of batting heroics from Frances Mackay, sealed the second T20I against Australia Women off the last ball to level the three-match series. The Australian Women tour of New Zealand will now continue with the series-deciding third match. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence from 7:30 AM IST onwards on Thursday, April 1. Here is a look at the NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Series highlights ahead of New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20

NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming: NZ-W vs AU-W live in UK

For the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the match will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and BT Sport 2. The NZ-W vs AU-W live in UK will commence from 2:00 AM GMT on Thursday, April 1.

New Zealand vs Australia T20 USA channel

ESPN+ is the New Zealand vs Australia T20 USA channel and it will broadcast all the live action from New Zealand for the audience in the United States of America (USA). The NZ vs AUS live in USA will commence from 10:00 PM EST onwards the previous day, i.e. on March 31.

NZ-W vs AU-W live telecast in West Indies

The NZ-W vs AU-W live telecast in West Indies channels are Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN. The cricket-loving audience in the Caribbean can tune into any of these channels or their digital platforms for live streaming. Sports Max is usually the channel of choice in the region. Moreover, the ESPN Caribbean is a paid television network for the broadcasting of live matches in several of Caribbean countries. In Canada, ATN will broadcast the match live.

New Zealand vs Australia schedule

According to the New Zealand vs Australia schedule, the two teams will engage in a three-match ODI series immediately after the T20Is. All three matches of the ODI series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match dates are April 4, 7 and 10.

Image source: ICC Twitter