New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women 3rd T20: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, NZ?

New Zealand Women, on the back of batting heroics from Frances Mackay, sealed the second T20I against Australia Women off the last ball to level the three-match series. The Australian Women tour of New Zealand will now continue with the series-deciding third match. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 is set to be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence from 7:30 AM IST onwards on Thursday, April 1. Here is a look at the NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Series highlights ahead of New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20

NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming: NZ-W vs AU-W live in UAE

The NZ-W vs AU-W live in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Apart from the UAE, the network will also provide the game’s live coverage in several of the other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

New Zealand vs Australia T20 NZ channel

Spark Sports is the New Zealand vs Australia T20 NZ channel and it will broadcast all the live-action for the television viewers of the host nation. Additionally, TVNZ will also be airing the game live.

New Zealand vs Australia T20 live in South Africa

The NZ-W vs AU-W live in South Africa will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will cover the entirety of the ongoing Australia Women tour of New Zealand. The NZ vs AUS live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ-W vs AU-W live telecast in Australia

For NZ-W vs AU-W live telecast in Australia, tune into the Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET) channel. The match is scheduled to commence from 1:00 PM AEST in the country.

New Zealand vs Australia schedule

According to the New Zealand vs Australia schedule, the two teams will engage in a three-match ODI series immediately after the T20Is. All three matches of the ODI series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match dates are April 4, 7 and 10.

Image source: ICC Twitter