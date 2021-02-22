New Zealand Women Vs England Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch Weather Report, Preview

The ongoing England women’s cricket tour of New Zealand will commence with the 1st ODI on Tuesday, February 23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The upcoming match will see the hosts taking on the Heather Knight-led England side. Their 50-over affair is slated to commence from 6:30 AM IST onwards. Here's a look at the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women live in India and where to catch the New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores.

England players train ahead of 1st Women’s ODI: watch video

What a gorgeous place to play cricket! 😍 pic.twitter.com/7ziFoMz6ke — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 16, 2021

New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st ODI: Tour preview

The England women’s cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20I matches. Earlier, the visitors went up against New Zealand XI Women in two 50-over warm-up matches at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. While England won the first warm-up match by 20 runs, the hosts won the following fixture by 30 runs.

The ODI series will be played between February 23 and 29 across two venues, namely Christchurch’s Hagley Oval and Dunedin’s University Oval. The T20Is will commence from March 3 onwards and the matches will be played on the same day as the New Zealand Men’s T20I series against the visiting Australian side.

New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details

There is no telecast scheduled for the New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st ODI. However, ardent fans of the game will be able to catch the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming on the FanCode app. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and White Ferns for the New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores and updates.

New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st ODI: Christchurch weather

As per Accuweather, the Christchurch weather prediction indicates that there are mild chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st ODI: Pitch report

The pitch is known to be conducive for batswomen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 262 in the last seven matches played there. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have won just three of the last seven matches played at the stadium.

New Zealand Women vs England Women squads

Here is a look at the New Zealand Women vs England Women squads for the upcoming match.

New Zealand Women vs England Women: New Zealand Women squad

Natalie Dodd, Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (w), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas.

New Zealand Women vs England Women: England Women squad

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant and Georgia Elwiss.

Image source: ECB Twitter

